Hailey Bieber and Xiao Wen Ju Star in a New Fashion Campaign

by Kimberly Ong | Tue., 23 Jul. 2019 6:22 PM
International supermodels Hailey Bieber and Xiao Wen Ju have come together as the new faces for fashion accessory label Charles & Keith's latest campaign.
Charles & Keith is a homegrown Singapore label making their mark internationally with affordable, on-trend pieces that are quickly becoming the go-to for fashion influencers and street-style stars alike.
The Fall 2019 collection takes its inspiration from strong women and individuality, so there's no better fit than these fashion heavyweights with both a remarkable international presence and an inimitable sense of style as the faces for this campaign.
Hailey Bieber is just as known for her edgy and athletic personal style, as is her reputation as a television personality and social media influencer, whilst Xiao Wen Ju is no stranger to the fashion industry since her debut in 2010, known for her prolific work on the runway and as the face of countless magazine covers.
In the campaign, Bieber and Ju sport sleek, classic looks against a minimal backdrop of clean lines and soft earthy tones, letting the bold and contemporary collection of the label's shoes, bags and jewellery take centre-stage.
This season's range of items features a pared down personality, with pleasing neutrals combined with pops of subtle accent hues, which are perfect for those who love experimenting with fashion.
Curious to know just how the rest of the campaign turned out? Check out the video below featuring Hailey Bieber and Xiao Wen Ju for a sneak preview of Charles & Keith's upcoming campaign!
Previously, Bieber has also starred in campaigns for fashion brands such as Miu Miu, Levi's, Tommy Hilfiger and Zadig & Voltaire, while Ju has starred in campaigns for Marc Jacobs, Jimmy Choo, Dior and more.
