Hailey Bieber and Xiao Wen Ju Star in a New Fashion Campaign

International supermodels Hailey Bieber and Xiao Wen Ju have come together as the new faces for fashion accessory label Charles & Keith's latest campaign.

Charles & Keith is a homegrown Singapore label making their mark internationally with affordable, on-trend pieces that are quickly becoming the go-to for fashion influencers and street-style stars alike.

The Fall 2019 collection takes its inspiration from strong women and individuality, so there's no better fit than these fashion heavyweights with both a remarkable international presence and an inimitable sense of style as the faces for this campaign.

Hailey Bieber is just as known for her edgy and athletic personal style, as is her reputation as a television personality and social media influencer, whilst Xiao Wen Ju is no stranger to the fashion industry since her debut in 2010, known for her prolific work on the runway and as the face of countless magazine covers.