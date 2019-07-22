K-Pop Group X1 Picks Their Leader and More in First Live Broadcast

During X1's very first VLIVE broadcast on July 22, the group promised on future acts and announced Han Seung-Woo as leader of their group.

The newly minted group took turns introducing themselves to fans with promises of more of their acts in the future. They announced their debut show-con on August 27 at the Gocheok Skydome. "Since it's an opportunity for us to meet our fans, we will work hard at preparing," said Kim Woo-Seok during the livestream.

After, Seung-Woo was voted in by the rest of the 11-member group through a secret vote. Each member of the ‘Produce X 101' group named their leader choice and explained why the oldest member of the group would make such a good leader.