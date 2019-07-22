Song Hye-kyo Opens Up About Future Plans, Fate and Fashion

Courtesy of Chaumet
by Pakkee Tan | Mon., 22 Jul. 2019 7:44 PM
37-year-old actress Song Hye-kyo is ready for a fresh start.
The Encounter actress, who recently finalised the details of her divorce with actor Song Joong-ki, was in Monaco for jewellery brand Chaumet's new exhibition, Chaumet in Majesty, Jewels of Sovereigns Since 1780, where she rubbed shoulders with royalty and international celebrities the likes of Prince Albert II of Monaco, Natalie Portman, Natalia Vodianova, Tsubasa Honda, and Gala Gonzalez.
Along the way, she also sat down with Hong Kong Tatler for an interview where she talked about her future plans, personal style and entrusting herself to fate.
As one of the most well-known celebrities in South Korea, Song is always the picture of elegance and poise — something she always strives towards in her personal style. Apart from being the brand ambassador for Chaumet, she is also the face of Korean luxury cosmetics brand Sulwhasoo.
Of her personal style, Song said, "My style really is very understated. Of course when I'm working, I wear a lot of luxurious jewellery but for every day wear I keep it minimal. I think I am personally simple, and so is my style."
Simple can also be used to describe how the Korean actress decides on projects that come her way — the actress revealed that she is a big believer in the mysteries of fate.
"With any project that comes my way, or does not come my way for that matter, it's because it simply was meant to be, or not meant to be. And I find this is true with any project in my life," the Korean actress said. "They happen because the stars align for me, the timing was right. Fate comes without any big effort, it just happens."
This serendipity has led her to many memorable roles throughout her career, most recently as Cha Soo-hyun in Encounter, starring opposite dashing actor Park Bo-gum. That's why the actress is leaving her future for the stars to decide — but first, she's planning for some well-needed R&R to recharge herself.
"This year, I will take some personal time off. I need to have some time for myself. Apart from events like these, I will take it easy," she told the magazine.
"And next year, I will start a new project—maybe—but nothing has been fully decided yet. Let's see if the stars align."
Let's hope that the stars have something brilliant in store for the actress in the new year.
Read the full interview on Hong Kong Tatler.
