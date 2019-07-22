Song Hye-kyo Opens Up About Future Plans, Fate and Fashion

Of her personal style, Song said, "My style really is very understated. Of course when I'm working, I wear a lot of luxurious jewellery but for every day wear I keep it minimal. I think I am personally simple, and so is my style."

Simple can also be used to describe how the Korean actress decides on projects that come her way — the actress revealed that she is a big believer in the mysteries of fate.

"With any project that comes my way, or does not come my way for that matter, it's because it simply was meant to be, or not meant to be. And I find this is true with any project in my life," the Korean actress said. "They happen because the stars align for me, the timing was right. Fate comes without any big effort, it just happens."

This serendipity has led her to many memorable roles throughout her career, most recently as Cha Soo-hyun in Encounter, starring opposite dashing actor Park Bo-gum. That's why the actress is leaving her future for the stars to decide — but first, she's planning for some well-needed R&R to recharge herself.

"This year, I will take some personal time off. I need to have some time for myself. Apart from events like these, I will take it easy," she told the magazine.

"And next year, I will start a new project—maybe—but nothing has been fully decided yet. Let's see if the stars align."

Let's hope that the stars have something brilliant in store for the actress in the new year.