Sanctum's Primes had no idea what they were getting themselves into by trying to kill Clarke Griffin (Eliza Taylor).

The 100's defacto leader has been a little bit out of the picture for most of this season as her body was taken over by Josephine Lightbourne, and she had to fight for her life to stay in her own brain and regain control. At the very end of last week's episode, she had finally managed to do that, and we finally saw her get rid of Josephine and wake up in her own body, with some help from best friend Bellamy (Bob Morley), and a little help, sorta, from the also somewhat traitorous Murphy (Richard Harmon).

Not everyone yet knows that Clarke is alive, which is good news for some and bad for others. In the exclusive clip above, you can see that Madi (Lola Flanery), who still believes Clarke is dead, might just be ready for revenge with a little encouragement from Sheidheda.

"I want you to rule this world, as I did the last. I want you to kill everyone who gets in your way. I want you to get revenge for Clarke," he says.

"Tell me what I have to do," she says.