Selena Gomez Rings in 27th Birthday on Glam Roman Holiday

Happy birthday, Selena Gomez!

The "Wolves" singer turns 27 today, Monday, July 22, and she's celebrating on a trip to Italy with her pals. After serving as the maid of honor at her cousin Priscilla DeLeon's wedding in Texas over the weekend, Gomez flew overseas for a birthday trip. Photos show the Wizards of Waverly Place alum strolling the streets of Rome with her friends, including producer Andrea Iervolino, on Monday.

Gomez, wearing a flowing green dress, was also spotted having lunch at restaurant Pierluigi in the Italian city.

"Selena arrived for lunch with a group of friends," a source tells E! News. "The table shared several dishes such as raw fish, tagliatelle with lobster, pasta with vodka sauce and various salads."