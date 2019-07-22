UPDATE: Cristiano Ronaldo will not face charges in relation to a 2009 sexual assault allegation leveled against him, E! News can confirm.

The Clark County District Attorney's office declined to prosecute the soccer star because, as they stated in a press release, the alleged incident cannot be proven beyond a reasonable doubt.

______

UPDATE: Cristiano Ronaldo has broken his silence on the rape allegations against him.

The soccer star took to Twitter on Wednesday to deny the accusations.

"I firmly deny the accusations being issued against me," he tweeted. "Rape is an abominable crime that goes against everything that I am and believe in. Keen as I may be to clear my name, I refuse to feed the media spectacle created by people seeking to promote themselves at my expense."

He then claimed that his "clear [conscience] will thereby allow me to await with [tranquility] the results of any and all investigations."

______

Cristiano Ronaldo is denying rape allegations made against him.

On Friday, the soccer player's lawyers told Reuters they are seeking punishment against Der Spiegel magazine for publishing "inadmissible reporting of suspicions in the area of privacy."