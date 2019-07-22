Shay Mitchell's Shaycation x Revolve Collab: Our Fave Picks

We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.

Summer heat got you down? Well, Shay Mitchell is here to fix that. The pregnant star collaborated with one of our fave brands to bring you the Shaycation x Revolve capsule collection. Fresh off the successful launch of her BÉIS travel line, the glowing mom-to-be worked with Revolve to curate a collection of travel essentials made for the jet-setting girl on the go.

"I wanted to select styles that are versatile for every vacation occasion, whether that be jet-setting around the world or pairing it back with a cocktail by the pool," Shay says of her capsule collection. "I want every girl to feel comfortable and sexy whenever and wherever they travel."

Check out our fave picks below and shop the whole Shaycation x Revolve collection on Revolve's site.