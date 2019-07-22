Ashley Benson Unveils Tattoo in Honor of Girlfriend Cara Delevingne

Courtesy of Privé Revaux
Ashley Benson is paying tribute to her girlfriend, Cara Delevingne.
On Monday, the Pretty Little Liars alum revealed her tattoo dedicated to the British model and actress in a photo posted to social media. In the picture, announcing the launch of her new Privé Revaux X Benzo collection, Ashley can be seen with a "CD" tattoo alongside her left breast.
"So excited to share this with you guys," the 29-year-old star wrote on Instagram along with a heart emoji. "My new collection with @priverevaux is here."
While the post is focused on the collection launch, fans couldn't help but gush over Ashley's ink in the comments.
"I spy caras initials," one social media user noted, while another Ashley fan also added, "Tattoo CD."
This tattoo unveiling comes amid speculation that Ashley and Cara are engaged.
The couple, who has been dating for just over a year and co-starred in the 2019 movie Her Smell, sparked engagement rumors earlier this month while vacationing in Saint-Tropez, where they were spotted with gold bands on their fingers.
Though the couple has yet to comment on the speculation, Ashley's mom, Shannon Benson, appeared to address the engagement rumors on Instagram, writing, "How easy it is for so many of us today to be undoubtedly full of information yet fully deprived of accurate information."
Cara and Ashley officially confirmed their romance in June while celebrating Pride Month.
The 26-year-old Carnival Row actress later revealed the special reason why she and Ashley decided to go public with their relationship, telling E! News, "It is Pride, it's been 50 years since Stonewall happened and I don't know. It's been just a bit over our year anniversary, so, why not?"