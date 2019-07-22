It's the moment Deavan has been waiting for…if only Jihoon can calm his nerves on 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way.
In the above exclusive sneak peek, Deavan and Jihoon are preparing to say goodbye for…who knows how long. The couple met online, and then upon their first meeting in person months ago, they parted ways with a surprise: Deavan was pregnant. She went to see him in South Korea, but Deavan didn't exactly click with Jihoon's parents. After a week-long visit in Las Vegas, Deavan got the approval of Jihoon's family.
"I definitely don't recommend getting pregnant in a long-distance relationship. You imagine the person to be there, taking care of you, helping you. But instead, I've just been myself," Deavan says in a confessional.
Jihoon promises they'll return soon and he's doing his best to provide for growing family and he has the perfect symbol of that commitment: an engagement ring. He plans to surprise Deavan with the ring in a glass of ginger ale.
"This is the most important thing in my life because first propose. So crazy So crazy. Crazy thing," he says. "I hope she say ‘yes.'"
Will Deavan agree to long-distance engagement? Click play on the video above to see the whole clip.
90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way airs Mondays, 9 p.m. on TLC. A 90 Day Fiancé spinoff, The Family Chantel, premieres Monday, July 22 at 10 p.m. also on TLC