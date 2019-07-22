It's the moment Deavan has been waiting for…if only Jihoon can calm his nerves on 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way.

In the above exclusive sneak peek, Deavan and Jihoon are preparing to say goodbye for…who knows how long. The couple met online, and then upon their first meeting in person months ago, they parted ways with a surprise: Deavan was pregnant. She went to see him in South Korea, but Deavan didn't exactly click with Jihoon's parents. After a week-long visit in Las Vegas, Deavan got the approval of Jihoon's family.