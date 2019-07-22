The women who followed Charles Manson are speaking out.

E! News has your exclusive sneak peek at Manson: The Women, a new Oxygen special premiering August 10, which features interviews with four women who belonged to the Manson family—Dianne Lake, Catherine Share, Sandra Good and Lynette Fromme—as well as experts, including Lis Wiehl, Nikki Meredith and Deborah Herman, weighing in on the infamous murders.

"What was it about Charlie Manson that made these women join his family?" Wiehl asks.

The special aims to answer that very question.

"I never saw fulfillment and happiness in the people I looked up to," Good, aka Blue, says in the trailer below. "I'd say meeting Manson saved my life. I'm thankful."