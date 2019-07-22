Comic-Con 2019 Highlights: 7 of This Year's Most Memorable Moments

Comic-Con 2019 is officially over.

While many fans are already counting down the days until next year's big event, they shouldn't forget all the fun and festivities they relished in over the past few days.

From the creative cosplay and enormous exhibit hall to the star-packed panels and terrific trailers, there was something for every superhero fan, sci-fi enthusiast and pop culture lover to enjoy. There were also quite a few surprises at this year's convention, including some unexpected celebrity cameos.

All in all, Comic-Con's 50th anniversary was one for the memory books. Still, it can be hard to recall every major moment that took place within the San Diego Convention Center. But don't worry—we're here to help.