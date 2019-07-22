Get To Know The Asian Stars Who Just Got Cast in Marvel's Phase 4

Exciting things are in store for Marvel in the next two years, but what's really got our attention is the inclusion of Asian celebrities in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Last December, Marvel unveiled the plans for their first superhero movie with an Asian lead, Shang-Chi And The Legend Of The Ten Rings, and the casting for the movie ignited a buzz within the film industry — mainly who would Marvel get to play its main lead character?

The answer was revealed at the San Diego Comic-Con on Saturday, where Canadian-Chinese actor Simu Liu was announced as the main lead. Liu is best known for his role as Jung in Canadian comedy series Kim's Convenience.