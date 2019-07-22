Sehun and Chanyeol Debut New Music Video "What A Life" As EXO-SC

Sehun, Chanyeol, EXO-SC

Courtesy of SM Entertainment

EXO-SC have made their debut, and what a life they lead, indeed!

K-pop idols Sehun and Chanyeol, of EXO fame, released their first music video "What a life" and a mini album of the same name on 21 July. This marks their official debut as a two-man sub-unit under the EXO banner.

Shot in Los Angeles, the music video showcases the duo in a dreamy summer-filtered California, wrapped in bright colours and set in luxurious surrounds. The smooth lyrics reflect a carefree attitude about work, travel and play.

"Should we go lightning fast to Incheon Airport?" Sehun asks in his verse. "Should we tear through the clouds and fly in the blue sky? Observing stars in neighbouring countries is fine, too."

Meanwhile, Chanyeol takes a more laid-back approach. "Who cares if there are no plans? We are still young and free. I work to play/I work as if I'm playing, what about you?"

The scenes glide effortlessly from luxurious mansion to yacht to the palm tree-lined streets of Los Angeles, but the boys bring the party with them wherever they go — a reflection of them both being the life of the party in any setting.

Watch the full music video below:

In addition to "What a life", the two K-pop stars have also released second music video, "있어 희미하게 (Just us 2) (Feat. Gaeko)", which gives a behind-the-scenes look at the making of EXO-SC's new mini album. It shows the boys having fun in the recording studio, shooting out at sea on the yacht seen in "What a life" and many more intimate scenes.

Check it out:

The What a life mini album will be released on 22 July at 6pm KST.

