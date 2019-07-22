Song Hye-Kyo and Song Joong-Ki Finalise Divorce Details

Korean celebrities Song Hye-kyo and Song Joong-ki have finalised the details of their divorce in court today, the Korea Herald reports.

According to the news outlet, the couple will split without a division of assets or alimony.

"We inform you that the arbitration procedure was completed with both sides agreeing on a divorce without alimony or division of property," said a representative from United Artists Agency (the actress' agency).

The decision was reached privately at the Seoul Family Courts, and further details were not announced by the court or the artists' respective agencies.

This settlement comes almost a month after the news of the couple's divorce was announced in the media.