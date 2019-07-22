Song Hye-Kyo and Song Joong-Ki Finalise Divorce Details

Han Myung-Gu/WireImage
by Pakkee Tan | Mon., 22 Jul. 2019 12:09 AM
Han Myung-Gu/WireImage
Korean celebrities Song Hye-kyo and Song Joong-ki have finalised the details of their divorce in court today, the Korea Herald reports.
According to the news outlet, the couple will split without a division of assets or alimony.
"We inform you that the arbitration procedure was completed with both sides agreeing on a divorce without alimony or division of property," said a representative from United Artists Agency (the actress' agency).
The decision was reached privately at the Seoul Family Courts, and further details were not announced by the court or the artists' respective agencies.
This settlement comes almost a month after the news of the couple's divorce was announced in the media.
"I have begun the process of filing for divorce from Song Hye-kyo. Rather than denouncing one another and arguing over who is to blame, I hope that the divorce process can be wrapped up amicably," the Descendants of the Sun actor announced at the time, through his agency.
Similarly, the 37-year-old Korean actress cited "differences in personality, and because the two were unable to overcome their differences, they were forced to come to this decision."
The couple wed in a star-studded wedding in 2017, with guests such as Zhang Ziyi, So Ji-sub, Yoo Ah-in, SHINee's Minho, and more, at the Shilla Hotel.
They met on the set of hit Korean television drama Descendants of the Sun in 2016, that lead to a whirlwind romance and engagement.
