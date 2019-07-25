Courtesy of SK-II
by Kimberly Ong | Thu., 25 Jul. 2019 3:00 AM
by E! and SK-II
Courtesy of SK-II
If you're in need of some quality entertainment, look no further, as the new episode of the widely popular series SK-II's PITERA™ Masterclass, is here! The series follows the Late Late Show with James Corden host as he journeys to Japan to learn more about SK-II's legendary ingredient, PITERA, the secret behind SK-II's bestselling Facial Treatment Essence. The widely popular series includes a star-studded cast of John Legend, Naomi Watanabe, and Tang Wei.
In this instalment, global comedians Naomi Watanabe and James Corden finally meet in the forests of Japan. But it's not all smooth sailing as both are certain each is the true PITERA™ Master. As one might expect from these world class comedians, hilarious antics ensue.
Watch to find out exactly what happens here:
With a cult status amongst celebrities and skincare junkies all over the world, it's no wonder Corden and Watanabe are throwing up such a huge fuss over SK-II's Pitera Essence. Since it was discovered over 39 years ago through the soft and youthful looking hands of elderly sake brewers in Japan, the formula has been a best kept Japanese beauty secret and barely untouched since.
Related article: Tang Wei Teaches James Corden Mandarin In the Name of SK-II Pitera Essence
Courtesy of SK-II
Crystal clear skin is just a bottle away with the "miracle water" SK-II PITERA™ Essence. What else will Corden discover on his PITERA™ masterclass journey? Stay tuned for more episodes and watch the series exclusively on SK-II's YouTube channel.
This article was brought to you in collaboration with SK-II.
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Asia edition?
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Version anschauen?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?
Une version adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public international. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?