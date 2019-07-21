It's been a few days since the nail-biting finale of popular reality TV show Produce X 101, and we've already seen the formation of a new K-pop group that is set to burst onto the scene.

The newly formed X1 consists of members Kim Yo-han, Kim Woo-seok, Han Seung-woo, Song Hyeong-jun, Cho Seung-youn, Son Dong-pyo, Lee Han-gyul, Nam Do-hyun, Cha Jun-ho, Kang Min-hee, and Lee Eun-sang, who each have displayed their prowess in singing, dancing, choreography and and more throughout the course of the show.

But every group has their key positions and despite pretty much being all rounders, members are assigned the ones that they excel in — X1 is no different.

From main vocal to main dancer, find out the official positions of the 11 new members of K-pop's newest star, X1!