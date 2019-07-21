The Official Member Positions Of New K-Pop Group X1, Revealed

by Pakkee Tan | Sun., 21 Jul. 2019 10:53 PM

It's been a few days since the nail-biting finale of popular reality TV show Produce X 101, and we've already seen the formation of a new K-pop group that is set to burst onto the scene.

The newly formed X1 consists of members Kim Yo-hanKim Woo-seokHan Seung-wooSong Hyeong-jun, Cho Seung-younSon Dong-pyoLee Han-gyulNam Do-hyunCha Jun-hoKang Min-hee, and Lee Eun-sang, who each have displayed their prowess in singing, dancing, choreography and and more throughout the course of the show.

But every group has their key positions and despite pretty much being all rounders, members are assigned the ones that they excel in — X1 is no different.

From main vocal to main dancer, find out the official positions of the 11 new members of K-pop's newest star, X1!

Kim Yohan, X1

Twitter/X1

Kim Yo-han

Position: Center, subvocal

Han Seungwoo, X1

Twitter/X1

Han Seung-woo

Position: Main vocal

Nam Dohyun, X1

Twitter/X1

Nam Do-hyun

Position: Main Rapper

Cho Seungyoun, X1

Twitter/X1

Cho Seung-youn

Position: Lead vocal, lead rapper

Lee Hangyul, X1

Twitter/X1

Lee Han-gyul

Position: Main dancer, subvocal

Song Hyeongjun, X1

Twitter/X1

Song Hyeong-jun

Position: Lead vocal, sub-rapper

Son Dongpyo. X1

Twitter/X1

Son Dong-pyo

Position: Lead dancer, subvocal

Kim Wooseok, X1

Twitter/X1

Kim Woo-seok

Position: Lead vocal

Kang Minhee, X1

Twitter/X1

Kang Min-hee

Position: Lead vocal

Lee Eunsang, X1

Twitter/X1

Lee Eun-sang

Position: Subvocal

Cha Jun-ho, X1

Twitter/X1

Cha Jun-ho

Position: Subvocal

X1 will make their debut on 27 August with a showcase and concert at the the Gocheok Sky Dome in Seoul.

