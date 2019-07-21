Meet X1: The 11 Winners of Produce X 101 Make Their Debut

After three months of intense competition, the curtains have finally come down on Produce X 101, the fourth and latest season of Mnet's wildly popular survival reality TV franchise. Over the course of its four-hour long live broadcast, fans and viewers alike caught up with all the shenanigans that happened in the days leading up to grand finale.

In-between rehearsal footage and heartfelt interviews, the remaining Produce X 101 contestants also paid tribute to host Lee Dong-wook, as well as the team of dance trainers and vocal coaches who've watched them grow since filming first began.

Also on the agenda was the unveiling of the group's official name, which was revealed by Lee to be X1. As per tradition from previous seasons, the group's name plays on the number 1 and links back to the program's name (see: I.O.I, Wanna One, IZ*One). Promotions have barely even begun for X1, but already their official Instagram account boasts more than 375,000 followers already — an early indicator of the group's burgeoning popularity.