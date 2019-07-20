Are you (and your bank account) ready for Marvel's future index of movies and series?

On Saturday evening, the studio announced a massive list of projects that are set to release in the next couple of years, including Black Panther 2, a Blade reboot, Hawkeye and more. While that might seem like a ways away, some films and shows are slated to drop as early as next spring.

Presenting at the famous Hall H panel at Comic-Con, Marvel Studios' President Kevin Feige unveiled the lineup of movies with Hollywood's biggest stars on stage, including Angelina Jolie, Salma Hayek, Richard Madden, Natalie Portman, Chris Hemsworth, Kumail Nanjiani, Tom Hiddleston, Scarlett Johansson and more.

After announcing the highly-anticipated The Eternals movie, Angelina gushed over her upcoming role as Thena and joining the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

"I'm so excited to be here," she told the large crowd, who gave her a round of applause and standing ovation.