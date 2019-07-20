Iggy Azalea Addresses Hilarious Peppa Pig "Feud"

Iggy Azalea's got some beef with Peppa Pig.

On Friday, the rapper released her second studio album In My Defense, her first major record in five years. Also dropping that exact day of all days: Ridiculously popular children's character Peppa Pig's My First Album. Queue the best music "feud" of all time.

Iggy jokingly tweeted this week, in response to the news, "It's over for me now."

"Peppa's so fancy, you already know," was the response from Peppa Pig's Twitter account.

"Collab with me now or you'll end up a breakfast special peppa," Iggy replied.

Iggy talked about the "feud" with E! News.

"She hasn't said anything to me since," she said about Peppa. "But I'm beating her on the chart today, surprisingly."

Indeed, Iggy's album hit No. 22 on the iTunes U.K. chart, while Peppa's is at No. 55. The rapper's record is also No. 5 on the U.S. chart, where her pink nemesis has not charted.

"I really was scared though because Peppa Pig is so popular with kids," the rapper said. "When I saw that Peppa Pig was releasing an album, I was like, 'Well that's it. I'm out of the race. I'm beat, because I even started."