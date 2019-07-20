Chester Bennington's loved ones paid tribute to the late rocker on Saturday, the second anniversary of his death.

The Linkin Park frontman committed suicide in 2017. He was 41. Chester was survived by his family, including mom Susan Eubanks, wife Talinda Bennington, their son and twin daughters and his three children from previous relationships.

The star's mother took to Twitter early on Saturday to post one of the last photos the two took together, which shows them exchanging a kiss on the lips at a party.

"The last kiss I ever got from my wonderful boy!" she wrote. "There are no words to explain how much I miss him! I want us to all celebrate his life today! Love you all! Please take care and celebrate Chester's life today! He would want us to celebrate!"