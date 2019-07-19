Check Out All Your Favorite TV Stars Taking Over Comic-Con 2019

Comic-Con 2019 is burning bright with star power!

The annual convention is well underway in sunny San Diego, Calif., where some of the biggest names in Hollywood (cough, cough Tom Cruise and Arnold Schwarzenegger) are spilling some serious show biz secrets. Additionally, the actors and actresses behind the latest and greatest in TV are on hand with trailers, teasers and updates galore.

Hulu's Veronica Mars panel was the talk of the town on Friday, with titular star Kristen Bell announcing that the streaming service had dropped Season 4 an entire week earlier than expected. And in a particularly bittersweet moment for fans of The Walking Dead, Danai Gurira shared with attendees that Season 10 would be her last as Michonne.

There's plenty more for television junkies to celebrate as Comic-Con 2019 continues, which is why we've brought together all the must-see moments in one place.