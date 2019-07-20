Getty Images
Comic-Con 2019 is officially underway.
For the past few days, fans from across the globe have gathered at the San Diego Convention Center in California to celebrate superheroes, sci-fi and more in pop culture.
This year marks Comic-Con's 50th anniversary—so there are plenty of star-packed panels, major film and TV announcements and even a few surprises for attendees to enjoy. Fans have also been taking pictures of the array of creative costumes they've seen on the convention floor.
Another reason fans are excited? Marvel is headed back to Hall H. After skipping the main stage last year, the studio is making its return on Saturday. While fans are already predicting what's next for the MCU, they'll have to wait until the big event to hear what the famous franchise has in store.
Of course, if Marvel's panels are anything like they've been in the past, enthusiasts can expect to see a few familiar faces.
To look back at some of the Marvel stars' appearances over the years, check out the gallery.
Jason Merritt/FilmMagic
In this photo, the now-late comic book icon is presented with the "All Time Marvel Legend Award" at Comic-Con 2007.
Spencer Weiner/Los Angeles Times via Getty Images
Back to where it all began! The stars greet the crowd in 2007 before showcasing Iron Man clips for the first time.
Kevin Winter/Getty Images
The Thor and Jane Foster characters share a laugh at the Thor panel discussion at Comic-Con 2010
Albert L. Ortega/Getty Images
The Tony Stark and Colonel James "Rhodey" Rhodes characters attend a 2012 panel for Iron Man 3.
Albert L. Ortega/Getty Images
Say "cheese!" Samuel L. Jackson, Tom Hiddleston, Scarlett Johansson and Chris Evans team up for one super photo in 2013.
Ethan Miller/Getty Images
Thumbs up! The Guardians of the Galaxy stars are all smiles at the movie's press line in 2013.
Ethan Miller/Getty Images
Creators Maurissa Tancharoen and Jed Whedon pose for a pic with Elizabeth Henstridge and Iain De Caestecker in the press line in 2013.
Imeh Akpanudosen/Getty Images
The Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. star beams at this 2013 panel.
Albert L. Ortega/Getty Images
Hulk and Thor enjoy a laugh at this 2014 panel.
Kevin Winter/Getty Images
The Scarlet Witch star seems to have the audience under her spell at this 2014 panel.
Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images for Disney
Michael Douglas, Evangeline Lilly, Paul Rudd and Corey Stoll head to Hall H for a 2014 panel.
Jonathan Leibson/WireImage
The Marvel Studios president and the Wolverine star pose for a picture at the 2013 convention.
Kevin Winter/Getty Images
Iron Man and Thanos join forces—but just for this 2014 presentation.
Albert L. Ortega/Getty Images
The Spider-Man: Homecoming stars strike a pose at the 2016 fan festival.
Albert L. Ortega/Getty Images
Mads Mikkelsen, Tilda Swinton, Benedict Cumberbatch, Benedict Wong, Chiwetel Ejiofor and Rachel McAdams come together for one powerful 2016 panel.
Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images for Disney
Larson is announced as the star of Captain Marvel at this 2016 convention.
Dave Mangels/Getty Images for Netflix
Frank Whaley, Theo Rossi, Simone Missick, Mahershala Ali and Alfre Woodard sit down for a discussion in 2016.
Kevin Winter/Getty Images
Tom Hiddleston, Mark Ruffalo, Cate Blanchett and Jeff Goldblum are one super squad at Comic-Con 2017.
Albert L. Ortega/Getty Images
Andy Serkis, Ryan Coogler, Forest Whitaker, Michael B. Jordan, Winston Duke, Daniel Kaluuya, Danai Gurira, Lupita Nyong'o, Chadwick Boseman and Letitia Wright squeeze in for a selfie at Comic-Con 2017.
Comic-Con ends Sunday.
