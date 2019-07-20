Kate Walsh Reveals Her 5 Must-Have Beauty Products

Boyfriend Perfume; Melissa Herwitt/E! Illustration
by Mike Vulpo | Sat., 20 Jul. 2019 4:00 AM
The only boyfriend you need this summer may be in the form of a perfume.
While the smells of ocean blue water, fair food and sunscreen may be around you this month, actress Kate Walsh has created a scent that deserves plenty of buzz.
The actress and Hollywood star has founded Boyfriend Perfume that is grabbing the attention of shoppers across the country.
"I want people to feel sexy, cozy and confident in themselves when using Boyfriend! Just like a great haircut or handbag, I think any good fragrance has that sort of power and even more so because it encompasses the olfactive sense, which is so powerful and emotional," Kate shared with E! News exclusively. "That's also why our tagline is, 'The Only One You Need.' You don't need a boyfriend or partner to feel that delicious feeling of love and sensuality. Boyfriend is the only one you need."
Consumers in Los Angeles have the opportunity to buy her Boyfriend Perfume products at a pop shop located at The Grove. In fact, you can meet the actress today after you shop for a few pieces.
As for how she developed such a memorable scent and name, Kate said that a breakup inspired the business.
"I literally missed his cologne, his scent, so I went to the fragrance counter at a department store looking for a masculine smelling fragrance but then I realized that what I really missed was the combination of his cologne and my fragrance and that that didn't exist," she shared. "There was nothing in the marketplace, so I thought, ‘Dare I create my own?'" The rest is history.
As Kate celebrates her Los Angeles pop shop that runs through August 15, the Grey's Anatomy star shared some of her must-have beauty products below.
And for those looking for beauty advice, the actress has a quote that is short but oh so sweet: "Happiness is the best makeup!" she explained. "And a little mascara never hurt anyone."
"It has a really luxe formula for an affordable price," Kate explained to us when praising her hand and body crème. "Key ingredients are hyaluronic acid, colloidal oatmeal, mango seed butter and sunflower seed oil. The colloidal oatmeal is what I feel makes it special—it really hydrates and increases skin moisture."
For those wondering how Kate's hair looks so great on and off screen, this hairbrush may deserve some credit.
"I travel so much so it was really important for me that we created an on-the-go size of our fragrance," Kate explained to us.
Want to plump and hydrate your lips? Kate has a recommendation for you!
"It's a rollerball with an almond seed oil base," Kate explained to us. "I use for dry patches throughout the day."
