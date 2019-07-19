by Corinne Heller | Fri., 19 Jul. 2019 11:16 AM
Comic-Con International: San Diego has begun and the stars have descended upon the California city!
Jessica Chastain was all smiles as she met fans at the annual comics, movie, TV and pop culture convention. The actress is promoting the horror sequel It Chapter Two.
Lin-Manuel Miranda, who stars in the new BBC One family fantasy series His Dark Materials, was seen signing autographs. His co-star James McAvoy was spotted taking a selfie with a fan.
Arnold Schwarzenegger and Linda Hamilton, who reunite in the new film Terminator: Dark Fate, were also seen at the convention. Over at the Hard Rock Cafe, San Diego, America Ferrera and Ben Feldman had some laughs on the pop-up replica of the set of their new NBC show Superstore.
On Thursday, Tom Cruise made a surprise appearance at the convention to introduce the first trailer for his film Top Gun: Maverick.
Comic-Con International: San Diego runs between Thursday and Sunday.
gotpap/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images
The It Chapter Two actress is all smiles.
Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic for HBO
The Hamilton creator and star of new series His Dark Materials meets fans.
Albert L. Ortega/Getty Images
The actor arrives at a panel for his latest film, Terminator: Dark Fate.
gotpap/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images
The actor, who is promoting the new series His Dark Materials, takes a selfie with a fan.
gotpap/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images
The star of the new film Terminator: Dark Fate signs an autograph.
Todd Williamson/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images
The stars of NBC's Superstore play ball at the show's set replica at the Hard Rock Cafe, San Diego.
