OK, now let's get in formation 'cause it's time to meet Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.

Ahead of the U.K. premiere of The Lion King last weekend, the cast⁠—which features Beyoncé, Donald Glover, Seth Rogen and Billy Eichner—were given strict rules on how to greet and act around the royal couple.

"You're supposed to say, ‘Your Royal Highness,' you can't speak until you hands are in a handshake with his," Billy, who voices meerkat Timon, explained on Jimmy Kimmel Live on Thursday night. "My guest I brought with me, my very good friend Jared, they said he had to stand behind me and not speak unless he was spoken to."

"I'm not kidding!" the actor continued. "I was like, ‘Does that same rule apply to Jay-Z?' I have a feeling it doesn't!"

The "intense" protocol, understandably, left the actor feeling nervous, to say the least. "Your Highness sounds a little weird and bowing feels weird," he told host Jimmy Kimmel. "In my head, I'm like, ‘What do you call her?" I kept thinking she's Princess Markle but that sounds like a character on Super Mario Brothers."