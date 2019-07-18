This Is How Your Favourite Korean Celebrities Will Look When They're Older

VCG/VCG via Getty Images
by Kimberly Ong | Thu., 18 Jul. 2019 10:00 PM
VCG/VCG via Getty Images
It seems like just yesterday our favourite K-pop stars dropped selfies of themselves as babies, thanks to Snapchat's baby filter. But now, there's a new social media sensation taking over our phone screens: The FaceApp old age challenge, that is transforming our favourite youthful idols into older version of themselves.
It should be noted, however, that some are questioning the legitimacy of FaceApp's security, due to its privacy policy and the fact that images from this Russian-based app are not processed via your device but through its cloud.
Check out some of our Korean celebrities who are jumping on the FaceApp challenge so far.
On his Instagram, actor Choi Woo-shik wrote: "This is senior Choi Woo Shik"
The Korean star posted an official poster of his upcoming film "The Divine Fury", with a caption of "When was that? I think it was back in 2019? I caught a lot of bad guys then. -Park Yong-hoo." signing off as his character in 'The Divine Fury."
View this post on Instagram
2019년이었나..? 그때 참 많이 때려잡았지 박용후 (72)
A post shared by 박서준 (@bn_sj2013) on
V is the first BTS member to jump on the #AgeChallenge bandwagon. In this tweet, he asked fans "Shall I get up and dance to 'Dionysus'? It's been a very long time though."
간만에 디오니소스나 춤춰볼까? pic.twitter.com/i3nS6DCjzb— 방탄소년단 (@BTS_twt) July 17, 2019
Even as an older version of himself, Jay Park is still #Sexy4eva as evident from his Instagram caption.
View this post on Instagram
A post shared by Jay Park / 박재범 ($hway bum) (@jparkitrighthere) on
