EXO’s Kai And Suho Gave The Stranger Things Stars A "Love Shot" Crash Course

The dance lesson you have all been waiting for is finally here: Stranger Things stars Caleb McLaughlin and Gaten Matarazzo got the K-pop crash course they asked for when they met up with EXO's Kai and Suho for a lesson at SM Entertainment's headquarters. And, boy, did they have fun!

Kicking off the session, Kai asked the boys, "Have you learned how to dance?"

To which Caleb replied that he learned ballet before, something he had in common with Kai, while Gaten quipped, "I don't got to dance. I just yell and run around a lot!"

Quickly showing off the choreography for the chorus, the "Love Shot" performers may have intimidated both Gaten and Caleb a little bit, but the two K-pop stars took him under their wing and taught him everything he needed to know. Starting off with breaking down the steps, they started off learning the dance moves that were the easiest.