EXO’s Kai And Suho Gave The Stranger Things Stars A "Love Shot" Crash Course

by Pakkee Tan | Thu., 18 Jul. 2019 8:32 PM
The dance lesson you have all been waiting for is finally here: Stranger Things stars Caleb McLaughlin and Gaten Matarazzo got the K-pop crash course they asked for when they met up with EXO's Kai and Suho for a lesson at SM Entertainment's headquarters. And, boy, did they have fun!
Kicking off the session, Kai asked the boys, "Have you learned how to dance?"
To which Caleb replied that he learned ballet before, something he had in common with Kai, while Gaten quipped, "I don't got to dance. I just yell and run around a lot!"
Quickly showing off the choreography for the chorus, the "Love Shot" performers may have intimidated both Gaten and Caleb a little bit, but the two K-pop stars took him under their wing and taught him everything he needed to know. Starting off with breaking down the steps, they started off learning the dance moves that were the easiest.
"It's a lot of body movement," Caleb commented.
While Gaten took to the dance more slowly than his co-star, he good-naturedly joked throughout the practice, "He's [Kai] only looking at me, if you guys will notice!"
But their hard work paid off in the end — when the time came for them to showcase what they learned in the specially arranged masterclass, both Stranger Things stars absolutely nailed the dance.
Watch the hilarious video below:
Caleb and Gaten were in Seoul last month for the premiere of Stranger Things season 3. They had an immersion in Korean culture by taking a trip to Gyeongbokgung with Kai and Suho as their tour guides, had an intense round of Pictionary with both K-pop stars on stage at the premiere and learned more about K-pop from some of the the best K-pop stars.
