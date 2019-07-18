Mission accomplished for Marvel's Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.? The long-running ABC series set in the Marvel universe is coming to an end after the already announced seventh season.

"Next summer's season seven will be the last for Marvel's Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.," a tweet posted to the show official Twitter account reads. "Thanks to our fans for allowing us to be the longest-running Marvel TV series to-date."

Created by Joss Whedon, Maurissa Tanchaeron and Jed Whedon, Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. launched n 2013 after the success of the first Avengers film. The series revived Clark Gregg's Agent Phil Coulson (only to kill him again), and gave him a rag-tag team of fellow S.H.I.E.L.D. agents played by Chloe Bennet, Ming-Na Wen, Elizabeth Henstridge and Iain De Caestecker.