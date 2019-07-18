K-Pop Idol Samuel's Father Reportedly Killed In Mexico

by Pakkee Tan | Thu., 18 Jul. 2019 2:18 AM

Samuel Kim Arredondo, 2018 Bazaar Men of The Year

VCG/VCG via Getty Images

K-pop idol Samuel's father, Jose Arredondo was found dead Tuesday morning in his home in in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico, according to local authorities.

The 58-year-old was the owner of a car dealership in Bakersfield, California. The businessman's body was found dead with "signs of blunt force trauma", according to the Associated Press, while local newspaper Tribunal de Los Cabos revealed that he was found with "several wounds caused by a knife in the back."

A U.S. State Department official said, "We are closely monitoring local authorities' investigation into the cause of death."

Arredondo had a classic rags-to-riches story: He was a crop picker in Mexico who eventually made his way to the United States and slowly grew his business empire that comprised of a car dealership and a real estate group.

He is survived by his wife Kim Kyung-ju, daughter Mariana and son Samuel. Mononymously known as Samuel, the 17-year-old is a K-pop idol who is best known for being part of hip-hop duo 1Punch with singer-actor ONE. He appeared on Seventeen TV and was a contestant on the second season of Produce X 101.

Fans have taken to social media to comfort the grieving star.

"My condolence. I hope that you are surrounded by your loved ones and I know it's hard but please stay strong, you're not alone Samuel," wrote one user.

Another said, "I send my deepest condolences for you and your family. My heart broke again today, im [sic] so sorry."

Our thoughts go out to Samuel and his family in this difficult time.

