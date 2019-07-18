Inside OG K-Pop Group Girls' Generation's Surprise Reunion

Girl's Generation recently enjoyed a mini-reunion and shared photos from their spontaneous hangout on Wednesday (17 July).

Seohyun posted images of her with Hyoyeon, Yoona, Taeyeon, Yuri and Sooyoung on her Instagram stories. The remaining members, Sunny and Tiffany, were missing from the reunion.

Seohyun added in her caption and as translated by Soompi: "Girls' Generation sudden gathering. We miss Tiffany and Soon Kyu [Sunny's real name]."