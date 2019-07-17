K-Pop Star Kang Daniel Is Coming To Singapore

K-pop star Kang Daniel will be coming to town for his Color On Me fan meet!

The 22-year-old just announced the destinations on his solo debut tour and Singapore will be his first stop, followed by Hong Kong. Last week, the former Wanna One member started teasing his upcoming debut, Color On Me, along with a possible new stage name that was released via his social media channels and official website.

Konnect Entertainment, the agency set up by the enterprising Korean celebrity, confirmed that Kang would be making his solo debut in June.

"Kang Daniel recently finished recording the songs for his solo debut mini album, and the timeframe for his solo debut will be in late July," according to a statement released by the company.

The date for his album release has been set for 25 July, and the K-pop star will be sharing more about his promotional activities in a media and fan showcase on the day of the album launch. So far, it has been confirmed by Star News that the album will consist of five tracks, and will focus on the theme of colour, and Kang's struggle to find his own colour.