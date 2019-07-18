K-Pop Star ONE Leaves YG Entertainment

Han Myung-Gu / Contributor
ONE (Jung Jae-Won) has announced his departure from YG Entertainment to pursue his own one-man agency.
"After tvN drama Her Private Life finished, I parted ways with YG Entertainment," the 25-year-old singer-actor announced in an interview held with Ilgan Sports ahead of the premiere of his upcoming movie Goodbye Summer yesterday.
Under his agency, ONE is working on a new album as an independent artist. "Right now, I plan on focusing on music. I can't provide a definite answer on when it will be released. I am working on it as much as possible, and my goal is to release it this year."
He also explained his initial decision for joining YG entertainment: "I wanted to focus on my music. I thought I could share my music with more people as making music alone at home is difficult [to release]."
ONE debuted in 2015 as a member of the former hip-hop duo 1Punch with Kim Samuel under D-Business Entertainment. He moved to YG Entertainment the following year and produced his first and only album as a solo artist, "One Day" in 2017, and has since focused on his acting career, appearing in several Korean TV dramas.
The upcoming film "Goodbye Summer," which also stars Kim Bo-ra, is set to premiere on July 25.