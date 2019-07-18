K-Pop Star ONE Leaves YG Entertainment

ONE (Jung Jae-Won) has announced his departure from YG Entertainment to pursue his own one-man agency.

"After tvN drama Her Private Life finished, I parted ways with YG Entertainment," the 25-year-old singer-actor announced in an interview held with Ilgan Sports ahead of the premiere of his upcoming movie Goodbye Summer yesterday.

Under his agency, ONE is working on a new album as an independent artist. "Right now, I plan on focusing on music. I can't provide a definite answer on when it will be released. I am working on it as much as possible, and my goal is to release it this year."

He also explained his initial decision for joining YG entertainment: "I wanted to focus on my music. I thought I could share my music with more people as making music alone at home is difficult [to release]."