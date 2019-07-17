Gretchen Rossi Reveals First Photos of Baby Skylar a Week After Birth

Baby Skylar Gray Smiley is ready to make her big debut!

Real Housewives of Orange County alum Gretchen Rossi is finally revealing the most adorable photos of her newborn daughter a week after her birth. It took some time, but after relishing in the baby bliss, the former reality star is ready to share her pride and joy with the rest of the world.

"We took some time off social media to just bond and be with our little angel! My recovery has been really tough," the model shared on Instagram. "This has been the most difficult thing I have ever done yet the most amazing, rewarding, incredible experience of my life! I cry every five seconds it seems, either from pain, hormones, or just pure bliss looking into her sweet little eyes!"

She and husband Slade Smiley truly set the standard for all baby photo reveals to come.