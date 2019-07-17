This Is Us season four is still months away, but that didn't stop Chrissy Metz from giving us the scoop on what's to come. Metz, who was promoting the release of Breakthrough on DVD, Blu-ray and digital, said the show will continue to jump around in time (duh).

"I think we're going to see…what the teenagers have gone through and how the shapes the Big Three into adulthood," Metz teased. "We're going to see Kate and Toby co-parenting and how/if that will change the dynamic in their relationship."

Kate and Toby welcomed baby Jack in season three a little prematurely. He got to go home, but "he is still a preemie, so we're going to see what that all means," Metz teased.