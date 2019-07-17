Maisie Williams and Boyfriend Reuben Selby Show PDA During Rare Outing

Maisie Williams and Reuben Selby are still going strong!

The Game of Thrones star and the Contact Agency founder, who first sparked romance rumors earlier this year, were spotted showing some PDA this week while out in London together. Photos show the duo holding hands as they walked around town, with Williams appearing to give her boyfriend a kiss on the hand at one point.

While the private couple often keeps a low profile, they did recently step out together to enjoy a day of tennis at Wimbledon. And, just weeks ago, Williams and Selby took a trip to France to attend the wedding of her GoT co-star, Sophie Turner, and her beau, Joe Jonas.