The saying goes don't mess with Texas, but it really should be don't mess with the Real Housewives from Texas. The season four trailer for The Real Housewives of Dallas is proof.

The trailer, below features returning Dallas stars LeeAnne Locken, Brandi Redmond, Kameron Westcott, D'Andra Simmons and Stephanie Hollman mixing it up in the Lone Star state—and on a lavish trip to Thailand—alongside newcomer Kary Brittingham. Original cast member Cary Deuber will return, but as a friend of the Housewives.

This season, LeeAnne finally makes it down the aisle and marries Rich Emberlin, but the drama between her and pal D'Andra isn't quite in the past just yet.