Kim Yoo-Jung Shares Personal Thoughts on Being a Child Actress & More

Korean actress Kim Yoo-jung was in Singapore recently for popular K-beauty brand Laniege's Water Bank Avenue pop-up at Plaza Singapura.

Despite being just 19-years-old, Kim already has an extensive and impressive résumé with hits like 2016 historical drama, Love in the Moonlight and 2018 rom-com, Clean with Passion for Now. On top of that, Kim has starred opposite some of the biggest names in the South Korean film industry, from the dashing Park Bo-gum to award-winning actor, Cha Tae-hyun.

Sitting down with the actress before her appearance at the pop-up, she talked to E! Asia about approaching her roles on screen, bringing her dreams to life and her advice for her younger self.

"I became an actress before I even knew what kind of dreams I had," Kim answered when asked about her aspirations and dreams before she became a child actress. "Even for reading the Korean Alphabet, I learnt it through scripts!"

She went to say, "I didn't have any particular standards regarding this, but since I've been doing this since I was young, I think it has naturally become my dream and my occupation."

Kim's perseverance and determination to become a good actress eventually paid off — she has since won numerous prestigious acting awards, most recently the Most Popular Actress award at the 53rd Baeksang Arts Awards, which honours outstanding achievements in the entertainment industry.