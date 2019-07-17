Kim Yoo-Jung Shares Personal Thoughts on Being a Child Actress & More

by Hanan Haddad | Wed., 17 Jul. 2019 7:32 PM
Korean actress Kim Yoo-jung was in Singapore recently for popular K-beauty brand Laniege's Water Bank Avenue pop-up at Plaza Singapura.
Despite being just 19-years-old, Kim already has an extensive and impressive résumé with hits like 2016 historical drama, Love in the Moonlight and 2018 rom-com, Clean with Passion for Now. On top of that, Kim has starred opposite some of the biggest names in the South Korean film industry, from the dashing Park Bo-gum to award-winning actor, Cha Tae-hyun.
Sitting down with the actress before her appearance at the pop-up, she talked to E! Asia about approaching her roles on screen, bringing her dreams to life and her advice for her younger self.
"I became an actress before I even knew what kind of dreams I had," Kim answered when asked about her aspirations and dreams before she became a child actress. "Even for reading the Korean Alphabet, I learnt it through scripts!"
She went to say, "I didn't have any particular standards regarding this, but since I've been doing this since I was young, I think it has naturally become my dream and my occupation."
Kim's perseverance and determination to become a good actress eventually paid off — she has since won numerous prestigious acting awards, most recently the Most Popular Actress award at the 53rd Baeksang Arts Awards, which honours outstanding achievements in the entertainment industry.
Han Myung-Gu/WireImage
But even a seasoned actress like Kim showed her more vulnerable side when asked about the advice she would give her younger self.
"You're doing well," Kim said with a laugh. "Just work a little harder, you will become a cooler actress. You will become a good person, I want to console her [a younger Kim] by telling her that."
It's very easy to forget that Kim is only turning 20 in September because of her calm confidence, a quality reflected in the characters she has played in her career so far.
"For every character I play, rather than a brand new character, I think it is just bringing out a different side of me," she said, "For my most recent project, Clean with Passion for Now, [my character] Gil Oh-sol is similar to how I am like with my friends during my personal time."
Watch the full interview with the talented Kim Yoo-jung above.
