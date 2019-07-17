R&B Singer Crush is the Next Artist to Sign With Psy's New Agency

Psy's new talent agency, P-Nation is off to a strong start: Yesterday, it was announced that popular South Korean R&B singer, Crush officially signed with the agency.

The 27-year-old crooner is one of the most talked about R&B artists in South Korea and the man behind hits such as "Just" and"Don't Forget", peaking at the number 1 and 2 spot respectively.

After making his debut in 2014, Crush has been going from strength to strength, collaborating with top artists in the South Korean music industry such as Zion.T, ZICO, Dean, Epik High and Girls' Generation's Taeyeon.

Crush was initially signed under independent label, Amoeba Culture, which was founded by well-respected rap artist, Dynamic Duo. Under the mentorship of Gaeko and Choiza, the talented singer produced one studio album titled Crush on You and three EPs, all of which were very successful.