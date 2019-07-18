Here's How Korean Celebrities Wear Animal Prints Without Looking Tacky

Animal prints like leopard, snakeskin and zebra aren't going anywhere anytime soon, so hop on the trend and try these prints that you should treat as a neutral.

Whether your style is girly, punk, utilitarian or just sexy, there's definitely a look for you.

These Korean celebrities show you how it's done easily without looking too crazy or "look at me" in a bad way.

Here's how: They pull off this timeless trend by pairing animal prints with black and essential fashion items!