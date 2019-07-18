Here's How Korean Celebrities Wear Animal Prints Without Looking Tacky

Instagram/Taeyeon
Animal prints like leopard, snakeskin and zebra aren't going anywhere anytime soon, so hop on the trend and try these prints that you should treat as a neutral.
Whether your style is girly, punk, utilitarian or just sexy, there's definitely a look for you.
These Korean celebrities show you how it's done easily without looking too crazy or "look at me" in a bad way.
Here's how: They pull off this timeless trend by pairing animal prints with black and essential fashion items!
If you're in the mood to be seductive, show off some skin with a mini skirt and wear it with heeled boots, but retain that element of cool with an oversized blazer. For a more rebellious streak, wear an oversized cardigan with chunky combat boots like Jennie. And for some French flair, celebrities like to add a beret just for that je n'ais se quoi.
Instagram/@han_ye_seul _
Han Ye-Seul
For a chic and polished look, Han Ye-Seul wore a snakeskin co-ord which consisted of a billowy coat and tailored pants, with PVC pumps and a Bulgari Serpenti bag.
Bag, $4,250, Bulgari
Instagram/@_kimjaekyung_
Kim Jae-Kyung
Kim Jae-Kyung wore a mini leopard print skirt with sexy thigh high boots with an oversized boxy blazer and black beret.
Skirt, $8, Boohoo
Instagram/@jennierubyjane
Jennie
Proving to be the fashionista that she is, Jennie wore an oversized leopard print cardigan with a knit leopard print beanie with a gothic looking tiered dress and combat boots.
Beret, $10, ASOS
Instagram/@jessica.syj
Jessica Jung
Straying away from her classic blazer and jeans look, Jessica Jung wore a leopard print midi dress with a simple black jacket with a crossbody box bag and black Nike Flyknits.
Dress, $135, Bardot at Revolve
Instagram/@tiffanyyoungofficial
Tiffany Young
Blending sexy and utilitarian, Tiffany Young wore wide legged leopard print pants with an oversized cargo jacket with black leather boots.
Pants, $50, Topshop