Here's How Korean Celebrities Wear Animal Prints Without Looking Tacky

by Debby Kwong | Thu., 18 Jul. 2019 7:02 PM

Taeyeon

Instagram/Taeyeon

Animal prints like leopard, snakeskin and zebra aren't going anywhere anytime soon, so hop on the trend and try these prints that you should treat as a neutral.

Whether your style is girly, punk, utilitarian or just sexy, there's definitely a look for you.

These Korean celebrities show you how it's done easily without looking too crazy or "look at me" in a bad way.

Here's how: They pull off this timeless trend by pairing animal prints with black and essential fashion items!

If you're in the mood to be seductive, show off some skin with a mini skirt and wear it with heeled boots, but retain that element of cool with an oversized blazer. For a more rebellious streak, wear an oversized cardigan with chunky combat boots like Jennie. And for some French flair, celebrities like to add a beret just for that je n'ais se quoi

Han Ye Seul

Instagram/@han_ye_seul _

Han Ye-Seul

For a chic and polished look, Han Ye-Seul wore a snakeskin co-ord which consisted of a billowy coat and tailored pants, with PVC pumps and a Bulgari Serpenti bag.

How Korean celebrities wear animal prints

Courtesy of Brand

Bag, $4,250, Bulgari

Kim Jae Kyung

Instagram/@_kimjaekyung_

Kim Jae-Kyung

Kim Jae-Kyung wore a mini leopard print skirt with sexy thigh high boots with an oversized boxy blazer and black beret.

How Korean celebrities wear animal prints

Courtesy of Brand

Skirt, $8, Boohoo

Jennie, BLACKPINK

Instagram/@jennierubyjane

Jennie

Proving to be the fashionista that she is, Jennie wore an oversized leopard print cardigan with a knit leopard print beanie with a gothic looking tiered dress and combat boots. 

How Korean celebrities wear animal prints

Courtesy of Brand

Beret, $10, ASOS

Jessica Jung

Instagram/@jessica.syj

Jessica Jung

Straying away from her classic blazer and jeans look, Jessica Jung wore a leopard print midi dress with a simple black jacket with a crossbody box bag and black Nike Flyknits.

How Korean celebrities wear animal prints

Courtesy of Brand

Dress, $135, Bardot at Revolve

Tiffany Young

Instagram/@tiffanyyoungofficial

Tiffany Young

Blending sexy and utilitarian, Tiffany Young wore wide legged leopard print pants with an oversized cargo jacket with black leather boots.

How Korean celebrities wear animal prints

Courtesy of Brand

Pants, $50, Topshop

