Korean Girl Group Oh My Girl Shares Their Most Unforgettable Moments

Since making their debut in 2015, Oh My Girl has gone from strength to strength in their career, culminating in this year's album release. The Fifth Season marks the K-pop girl group's first-ever Korean comeback and features members Hyojung, Mimi, YooA, Seunghee, Jiho, Binnie and Arin — JinE having left their group in 2017 because of health reasons.

Sitting down at HallyuPopFest 2019 to talk to the girl group, it is apparent that the group has only grown from their adversities.

Speaking of their new album, leader and main vocalist Hyojung said, "This is our first full album since our debut four years ago. What is so different about this album is that we have many additional song concepts that we haven't tried before. There is a wide variety of songs in this album."

The 10-song album launched in April 2019 and marked their stage comeback on M Countdown, where it was well-received by the public. Their title track "The Fifth Season (SSFWL)" even won accolades from some of South Korea's most prominent music shows, including The Show and Show Champion.