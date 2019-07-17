Jung Joon-Young Detained And Indicted For Distribution Of Illicit Videos

On 16 July, 30-year-old South Korean singer, Jung Joon-young had his first official court trial charges of aggravated rape and the Seoul Central District Court had decided that he will be placed under arrest. Jung is the only celebrity so far in the celebrity hidden cam sex scandal who has been indicted and detained until a court ruling is made. Jung's indictment is for the violation of Special Act on Punishment of Sexual Crimes, specifically distributing 11 illicit videos across 14 separate occasions.

There were multiple defendants in this court trial, namely; Jung Joon-young, former FT Island member Choi Jung-hoon, former Burning Sun employee Mr Kim, Mr Heo and Mr Kwon. These men were all active participants in Jung's infamous Kakao Talk group chat, where these illicit videos were being distributed among them. Although Jung has admitted guilty to the initial charges of filming and distributing illicit footage, the singer pleaded not guilty to the second charge of aggravated rape.

According to local new outlet Sports Chosun, Jung's lawyer made the following statement, "We admit to the charges related to illegal filming. However, he has not perpetrated quasi-rape or planned to do so with the other defendants. The sexual activity that took place was consensual, and the victim was neither unconscious nor unable to resist. The Kakao Talk conversation is not valid evidence as it was obtained illegally."