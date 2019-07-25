Get The Look: EXO's The Slick Fashion Inspiration You Never Knew You Needed

  • By
    &

by Debby Kwong | Thu., 25 Jul. 2019 8:43 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
EXO

VCG/VCG via Getty Images

Suho, Xiumin, Lay, Baekhyun, Chen, Chanyeol, D.O., Kai and Sehun, definitely make waves on the radio and the Internet with their moves and music.

Unlike girl groups or other boy bands who tend to wear the same outfits or thematic styles, they each show off their individual characters and personal style in MVs and public appearances.

Don't believe us? Here's proof: Chanyeol recently came to Singapore for a Prada event and is often spotted front row at various fashion shows; Kai is often seen front row at Gucci; and Suho attended a Bulgari event in Rome. The boys are definitely recognised by the fashion industry!

Whether you prefer a athleisure or smart suiting look, here are some of their iconic ensembles and how to replicate the look.

Read

EXO's Sehun and Chanyeol Drop New Teasers For Upcoming Album

EXO, K-pop Style

Instagram/EXO

EXO

For a casual day out to send off Do Kyungsoo to the army, the boys wore bucket hats, sweatshirts and slouchy shorts.

EXO, K-pop Style

Courtesy of Brand

Hoodie, $55.90, Zara

SHOP

EXO, K-pop Style

Instagram/Baekhyun

Baekhyun

Baekhyun mixes stripes with polka dots with this fashion forward look paired with leather pants and a black blazer.

Article continues below

EXO, K-pop Style

Courtesy of Brand

Shirt, $195, Diesel

SHOP

EXO, K-pop Style

Instagram/Chen

Chen

Chen got comfy and cosy with a faux layered knit pullover with grey tailored pants.

EXO, K-pop Style

Courtesy of Brand

Sweater, US$525, Ami

SHOP

Article continues below

EXO, K-pop Style

Instagram/Suho

Suho

Suho was super stylish in Paris wearing a sports jersey with a Dior blazer with a Givenchy beanie and spectacles.

EXO, K-pop Style

Courtesy of Brand

Blazer, Dior Homme

SHOP

EXO, K-pop Style

Instagram/Lay

Lay

Lay adopted the cowboy trend with a flannel shirt, statement belt, worn jeans and layered necklace.

Article continues below

EXO, K-pop Style

Courtesy of Brand

Shirt, $59.90, Zara

SHOP

EXO, K-pop Style

Instagram/Sehun

Sehun

Sehun pulled off major swag with a dice-printed shirt and his red hair.

EXO, K-pop Style

Courtesy of Brand

Shirt, $1,470, Saint Laurent

SHOP

Article continues below

EXO, K-pop Style

Instagram/Kai

Kai

At a Gucci show, Kai went the preppy route with a prince of wales blazer, striped shirt and v-neck sweater vest.

EXO, K-pop Style

Courtesy of Brand

Sweater, $1,300, Gucci

SHOP

EXO, K-pop Style

Instagram/Chanyeol

Chanyeol

Chanyeol did sightseeing wearing a Balenciaga windbreaker and oversized Off-White backpack.

Article continues below

EXO, K-pop Style

Courtesy of Brand

Backpack, € 507, Off White

SHOP

EXO, K-pop Style

Instagram/Xiumin

Xiumin

Xiumin makes a pinstripe blazer modern by wearing it with a graphic print turtleneck and accessorising with jewellery.

EXO, K-pop Style

Courtesy of Brand

Turtleneck, $240, Fred Perry

SHOP

Article continues below

  • Share
  • Tweet
TAGS/ EXO , Asia , Korean singers , Style , K-pop , Fashion

Trending Stories

E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | © 2019 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.