VCG/VCG via Getty Images
by Debby Kwong | Thu., 25 Jul. 2019 8:43 PM
VCG/VCG via Getty Images
Suho, Xiumin, Lay, Baekhyun, Chen, Chanyeol, D.O., Kai and Sehun, definitely make waves on the radio and the Internet with their moves and music.
Unlike girl groups or other boy bands who tend to wear the same outfits or thematic styles, they each show off their individual characters and personal style in MVs and public appearances.
Don't believe us? Here's proof: Chanyeol recently came to Singapore for a Prada event and is often spotted front row at various fashion shows; Kai is often seen front row at Gucci; and Suho attended a Bulgari event in Rome. The boys are definitely recognised by the fashion industry!
Whether you prefer a athleisure or smart suiting look, here are some of their iconic ensembles and how to replicate the look.
Instagram/EXO
For a casual day out to send off Do Kyungsoo to the army, the boys wore bucket hats, sweatshirts and slouchy shorts.
Courtesy of Brand
Instagram/Baekhyun
Baekhyun mixes stripes with polka dots with this fashion forward look paired with leather pants and a black blazer.
Article continues below
Courtesy of Brand
Instagram/Chen
Chen got comfy and cosy with a faux layered knit pullover with grey tailored pants.
Courtesy of Brand
Article continues below
Instagram/Suho
Suho was super stylish in Paris wearing a sports jersey with a Dior blazer with a Givenchy beanie and spectacles.
Courtesy of Brand
Instagram/Lay
Lay adopted the cowboy trend with a flannel shirt, statement belt, worn jeans and layered necklace.
Article continues below
Courtesy of Brand
Instagram/Sehun
Sehun pulled off major swag with a dice-printed shirt and his red hair.
Courtesy of Brand
Article continues below
Instagram/Kai
At a Gucci show, Kai went the preppy route with a prince of wales blazer, striped shirt and v-neck sweater vest.
Courtesy of Brand
Instagram/Chanyeol
Chanyeol did sightseeing wearing a Balenciaga windbreaker and oversized Off-White backpack.
Article continues below
Courtesy of Brand
Instagram/Xiumin
Xiumin makes a pinstripe blazer modern by wearing it with a graphic print turtleneck and accessorising with jewellery.
Courtesy of Brand
Article continues below
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Asia edition?
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Version anschauen?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?
Une version adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public international. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?