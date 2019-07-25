Suho, Xiumin, Lay, Baekhyun, Chen, Chanyeol, D.O., Kai and Sehun, definitely make waves on the radio and the Internet with their moves and music.

Unlike girl groups or other boy bands who tend to wear the same outfits or thematic styles, they each show off their individual characters and personal style in MVs and public appearances.

Don't believe us? Here's proof: Chanyeol recently came to Singapore for a Prada event and is often spotted front row at various fashion shows; Kai is often seen front row at Gucci; and Suho attended a Bulgari event in Rome. The boys are definitely recognised by the fashion industry!

Whether you prefer a athleisure or smart suiting look, here are some of their iconic ensembles and how to replicate the look.