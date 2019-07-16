BTS Makes It To TIME's 25 Most Influential People on the Internet List

TIME magazine is back with their annual Most Influential People on the Internet list!

In addition to the who's who of the Internet, such as singer Ariana Grande, comedian Liza Koshy, influencer James Charles and more, South Korean boy band BTS edged their way into the list this year as well, which marks the third time that the septet has been on this list (they appeared on the list in 2017 and 2018 too).

The boy band — consisting of Jin, Jimin, Jungkook, J-Hope, RM, V and Suga — is having a stellar year: In April, they released their sixth EP Map of the Soul: Persona, which featured their viral hit "Boy With Luv" featuring American singer Halsey. The album received more than three million pre-orders internationally, and "Boy With Luv" topped the iTunes charts in 65 countries.

What's more, the album tied them with The Beatles for most Billboard 200 No.1s achieved in under a year with three different albums when it debuted at No.1 on the Billboard 200. This was their third time at the top of the list following Love Yourself: Tear and Love Yourself: Answer.

Their Love Yourself: Speak Yourself world tour also broke records when they sold out the Rose Bowl stadium in California and the iconic Wembley Stadium in London. The boy band were also the first-ever K-pop group to perform in the historic Wembley Stadium, which has seen musical giants the likes of Michael Jackson, Beyoncé, Queen and more perform in its halls.