Girl Group To Look Out For: Oh My Girl

Alvin Ho
by Debby Kwong | Wed., 17 Jul. 2019 12:01 AM
Alvin Ho
Since making their debut in April 2015, Oh My Girl has experienced some highs and lows.
On October 30, 2017, JinE officially left the group due to health reasons. In 2018, Mimi, YooA, Seunghee, and Binnie got into a car accident while travelling to the K-Star 2018 Korea Music Festival, and did a US tour earlier this year. But now with seven members: Hyojung, Mimi, YooA, Seunghee, Jiho, Binnie and Arin, the girls have made a comeback with their 1st album titled The Fifth Season on 8 May. They've also released their title track, also titled "The Fifth Season" in Korean.
There are nine other songs on the album, including "Rain Shower," "Case No. L5VE," "Tic Toc," "Gravity," "Crime Scene," "Deep Sea," "Vogue," and "Checkmate."
For performances and MVs, the girls are often seen in feminine and whimsical outfits, with lots of tulle, flowers and ruffles. If you want to pull off ballerina-inspired looks — even a black swan version — here's how you can achieve it!
Instagram/@wm_ohmygirl
Courtesy of Brand
Courtesy of Brand
Article continues below
Instagram/@wm_ohmygirl
Courtesy of Brand
Courtesy of Brand
Article continues below
Instagram/@wm_ohmygirl
Courtesy of Brand
Courtesy of Brand
Article continues below
Instagram/@wm_ohmygirl
Courtesy of Brand
Courtesy of Brand
Article continues below
Instagram/@wm_ohmygirl
Courtesy of Brand
Courtesy of Brand
Article continues below
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Asia edition?
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Version anschauen?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?
Une version adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public international. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?