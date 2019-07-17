Girl Group To Look Out For: Oh My Girl

by Debby Kwong | Wed., 17 Jul. 2019 12:01 AM

Oh My Girl, HallyuPopFest 2019

Alvin Ho

Since making their debut in April 2015, Oh My Girl has experienced some highs and lows.

On October 30, 2017, JinE officially left the group due to health reasons. In 2018, Mimi, YooA, Seunghee, and Binnie got into a car accident while travelling to the K-Star 2018 Korea Music Festival, and did a US tour earlier this year. But now with seven members: Hyojung, Mimi, YooA, Seunghee, Jiho, Binnie and Arin, the girls have made a comeback with their 1st album titled The Fifth Season on 8 May.  They've also released their title track, also titled "The Fifth Season" in Korean.

Watch

Can We Expect an OH MY GIRL x Bruno Mars Collaboration? | E! K-Popping

There are nine other songs on the album, including "Rain Shower," "Case No. L5VE," "Tic Toc," "Gravity," "Crime Scene," "Deep Sea," "Vogue," and "Checkmate."

For performances and MVs, the girls are often seen in feminine and whimsical outfits, with lots of tulle, flowers and ruffles. If you want to pull off ballerina-inspired looks — even a black swan version — here's how you can achieve it!

Oh My Girl

Instagram/@wm_ohmygirl

Ballet Beautiful

Oh My Girl, K-pop Style

Courtesy of Brand

Bodysuit, $22, ASOS

SHOP

Oh My Girl, K-pop Style

Courtesy of Brand

Skirt, $49.90, Love Bonito

SHOP

Oh My Girl

Instagram/@wm_ohmygirl

Fresh Start

Oh My Girl, K-pop Style

Courtesy of Brand

Skirt, $74, Love Triangle

SHOP

Oh My Girl, K-pop Style

Courtesy of Brand

Blazer dress, $106, Club L at Topshop

SHOP

Oh My Girl

Instagram/@wm_ohmygirl

Pastel Princesses

Oh My Girl, K-pop Style

Courtesy of Brand

Blouse, $54.90, Tokichoi

SHOP

Oh My Girl, K-pop Style

Courtesy of Brand

Skirt, $65, MINKPINK

SHOP

Oh My Girl

Instagram/@wm_ohmygirl

Vamp Red

Oh My Girl, K-pop Style

Courtesy of Brand

Dress, $79.90, BYSI

SHOP

Oh My Girl, K-pop Style

Courtesy of Brand

Bodysuit, $80, ASTR the label

SHOP

Oh My Girl

Instagram/@wm_ohmygirl

Back To Black

Oh My Girl, K-pop Style

Courtesy of Brand

Dress, $138, Chi Chi London

SHOP

Oh My Girl, K-pop Style

Courtesy of Brand

Bodysuit, US$12, Nasty Gal

SHOP

