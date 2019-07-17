Girl Group To Look Out For: Oh My Girl

Since making their debut in April 2015, Oh My Girl has experienced some highs and lows.

On October 30, 2017, JinE officially left the group due to health reasons. In 2018, Mimi, YooA, Seunghee, and Binnie got into a car accident while travelling to the K-Star 2018 Korea Music Festival, and did a US tour earlier this year. But now with seven members: Hyojung, Mimi, YooA, Seunghee, Jiho, Binnie and Arin, the girls have made a comeback with their 1st album titled The Fifth Season on 8 May. They've also released their title track, also titled "The Fifth Season" in Korean.