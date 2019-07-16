5 Reasons Why You Should Be Playing BTS World

It's been about two weeks since the release of the BTS World mobile game, but for fans who have been waiting for the game drop since early 2018, it probably still feels like only yesterday that they were able to have an actual (virtual) one-on-one chat with BTS (even if it was completely scripted).

In this fictional pocket universe, ARMYs become managers of the septet from their pre-debut days in 2012, and are tasked to groom them into the well-loved, force-to-be-reckoned-with BTS of today. Directly inspired by BTS's successful career, the story-based interactive game brings players on what is pretty much a reenactment of BTS's actual trainee to idol journey, only this time the element of fiction comes into play when players are able to take small detours by choosing how their individual relationships with the members are built.