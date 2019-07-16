Owen Kolasinski/BFA.com
Wells Adams put a ring on it!
The former Bachelorette star shared the exciting news on Tuesday evening that he and Sarah Hyland are officially engaged. "I'll be Johnny, you be June. But forever," the reality TV personality captioned his Instagram post, which featured a behind-the-scenes video of the proposal.
"I love you to Pluto and back FIANCÉ," the brunette beauty commented, adding, "When we get married will I automatically acquire your talent for making everyone cry with a homemade video?"
The Modern Family actress also gushed over her engagement with a heartwarming Instagram collage that showed the magical moment her man got down on one knee and popped the big question. "That can't eat, can't sleep, reach for the stars, over the fence, world series kind of stuff," she wrote, alongside several swoon-worthy photos.
What's more? In both social media snaps, the couple put the New York native's dazzling diamond ring by Lorraine Schwartz on full display.
"Sarah's ring looks like a beautiful white 5-carat Oval cut that is most likely F or G color and VS clarity," Andrew Brown, CEO of WP Diamonds, shared with E! News. "On the simple thin band, from Lorraine Schwartz, this ring would probably run $175-$200,000."
Additionally, jewelry and style expert Lauren McCawley told E! News, "It's all about the oval with Sarah Hyland's new engagement ring! This show-stopping ring features an approximate 7-carat Oval Cut Diamond in a delicate gold solitaire setting and could retail from $125K. You could say that 'he did Well(s).'"
Back in January, the reality TV star hinted that a proposal would soon be on the horizon. Adams even addressed a few haters who claimed the 28-year-old actress would be "buying" her own engagement ring.
"I will pay for this ring, I promise you," the 35-year-old told Brandi Cyrus on Your Favorite Things podcast. "It will come out of my bank account." He later told the co-host that his biggest "pet peeve" is when people assume "Sarah pays for everything."
Earlier this year, the pair took their relationship to the next level and moved in together. And now, they're getting ready to embark on a new chapter!
To see how their romance has blossomed—from romantic getaways to walking red carpets together—scroll through our gallery below!
Our Little Secret
It seems like these two managed to keep their engagement a secret for quite some time! Fans began speculating that they were engaged when they spotted a diamond-shaped shadow on her ring finger.
Golden Hour
There's something so romantic about a sunlit boat ride.
Family Matters
Fans knew things were getting really serious when the actress met Wells' mom.
Thinking of You
Both Sarah Hyland and Wells Adams shared a photo from one of their beach vacations in March 2019, because these two lovebirds can't stop thinking about each other.
Snow Smooches
Clearly, Lake Tahoe is for lovers.
Instagram / Sarah Hyland
Forever Love
In honor of Valentine's Day in 2019, Hyland shared this kissing snap from one of her many trips with her main man over the years. "With you I feel like I'm on top of the world & I'll always catch you if you fall... no matter how high we climb. I love you to Pluto & back," she captioned the photo.
Merry Christmas, Ya Bunny
The funny couple was inspired by A Christmas Story for their 2018 Christmas card.
Golden Hour
Adams whisked Hyland off to a tropical destination to celebrate her birthday in November 2018.
Snow Cuddles
Baby it's cold outside, but Adams has his baby to keep him warm...even when it snows.
The Taco to Your Belle
It's safe to say these two won Halloween with their "Taco Belle" couple costume.
All Dressed Up
The sweet duo loves to get dressed up, and they look pretty great when they do.
New Year's Smooch
For International Kissing Day in July 2018, the ABC star posted a hot pic of the iconic duo sharing a kiss because they are just the cutest.
Wild Summer Nights
Mexico wasn't ready for these two lovebirds.
Star (fish) Struck
The adorable pair soaked up some sun and played with starfish while on vacation in Mexico in June 2018.
City Hall Marches
In June 2018, the Wedding Year actress threw it back with a photo of the two from the 2017 Women's March writing, "Missing city hall marches with my partner in crime."
Cutie Cuddles
The Modern Family actress' caption says it all in this heartfelt birthday post: "This picture was taken three days after three words were exchanged. My smile has only grown, my heart has only deepened, and my world has only gotten better ever since. @wellsadams? You are the most phenomenal man I have ever met and I am the luckiest woman in the world to have you by my side. Thank you for calling me baby even when I'm acting crazy. Happy Birthday Llama! Hey... #toplutoandback #myperson."
Flannel Twins
The sweet duo posted matching photos of their flannel date night in May. The Bachelor in Paradise bartender wrote, "Actual photo of us on a date...kinda drunk...about to Postmates Taco Bell."
Smiling Sweeties
This devoted couple can't stand spending too much time apart. The Manhattan-native posted a couple selfie on Instagram in April 2018 writing, "Missing my person" next to a heart emoji.
Riding Off Into the Sunset
On Valentine's Day in 2018, Adams posted this photo of the two puckering up while on a trip to Ojai, California a year prior.
Star Power
At the 2018 Golden Globes, the actress took part in the Time's Up movement with her boyfriend right by her side. "Very proud to be with a man that thinks it's sexy when a woman speaks her mind and stands up for herself. Which, in my opinion, is VERY sexy," she wrote.
Central Park Wonderland
"The two things I love most. A Snowy Central Park. And lamp-posts..." the actress jokingly wrote about the winter snapshot with her reality star stud.
Onesie Buddies
The Modern Family star spent a fun-filled Christmas in Nashville in 2017 with her beau's family. "Full of laughs, animal onesies, food, dance offs, fake teeth, the cutest kids in the world and @wellsadams' amazing family. Thank you for sharing such a special Christmas with me," the actress shared on Instagram.
First Christmas Tree
The two went Christmas tree shopping together for the first time back in 2017 and they were so happy.
Brunch Time
"Brunch. So. Hard," Adams wrote on Instagram in December 2017 with his lady.
All Smiles
The two appeared together at a Los Angeles Lakers game in late 2017 and boy did they look cute.
Birthday Trip
In late November, Adams surprised Hyland ahead of her 27th birthday by whisking her away on a Bachelor-style trip...the two took a helicopter ride to Santa Catalina Island.
Getting "Naked"
In mid-November 2017, Hyland posted a selfie that appeared to show her and Adams naked in bed together with his dog.
PDA Alert
Days after Halloween, the actress shared some PDA-filled photos of her and the Bachelorette alum, fueling the romance rumors. "He puts up with me," she said.
The Photo That Started It All
The actress posted a photo of the two dressed up as Stranger Things characters for Halloween in 2017, which sparked romance rumors, as this marked the first time the two had been linked.
Congrats to the happy couple on their engagement!