Sarah Hyland and Wells Adams Are Engaged

by Lena Grossman | Tue., 16 Jul. 2019 4:12 PM
It looks like Sarah Hyland accepted Wells Adams' final rose!
The couple announced on social media Tuesday evening that they are engaged.
"That can't eat, can't sleep, reach for the stars, over the fence, world series kind of stuff @wellsadams," the Modern Family star wrote on Instagram with a collage of photos from the proposal. Adams would comment, "It takes two! Well 5 including the doggos! Love you more bab....fiancé!"
The Bachelor Nation member also posted a video on Instagram with lyrics from Drew Holcomb & The Neighbors: "I'll be Johnny, you be June. But forever."
Adams and Hyland were dating for well over a year before he popped the question. The couple first sparked relationship rumors on Halloween 2017 when they dressed up in coordinated costumes from Stranger Things. E! News then confirmed on Nov. 6, 2017 that they were officially an item.
For the first chunk of their relationship, Hyland and the 35-year-old podcast host were trying it out long distance as he lived in Nashville and she in Los Angeles. Adams finally packed up a U-Haul and moved to LaLa Land in August.
Hyland told E! News a few weeks after Adams arrived that the move "brought us closer." Plus, their dogs get along just fine. It was a win-win for everyone!
View this post on Instagram
That can't eat, can't sleep, reach for the stars, over the fence, world series kind of stuff ✨❤️ @wellsadams
A post shared by Sarah Hyland (@sarahhyland) on
The Modern Family star and her now-fiancé poke fun at each other and support each other all over social media. Time after time the former Bachelorette contestant has come to Hyland's defense and shut down trolls who body shame her or make comments about her clothing.
The two of them are also pros at posting sentimental tributes to the other. On Hyland's 28th birthday, for instance, Adams called her "perfect" and shared cute photos from a snowy day in Central Park. "It's that can't-eat, can't-sleep, reach-for-the-stars, over-the-fence, World Series kind of stuff," he declared in the caption. "Happy birthday @sarahhyland! You're perfect and I love you most."
Their social media expertise is appropriate given how that's exactly how they met. Jack Dorsey better get a shout-out at their wedding, because their flirting all originiated on Twitter.
Amy Plumb Photography
It all began when Hyland tuned in for JoJo Fletcher's season of The Bachelorette. "I was rooting for him," she told E! News in November 2017.
The actress seemed to be keen on Adams from the start, but it was his shutting down the bully of the season Chad Johnson on Men Tell All that really piqued her interest. "Also @WellsAdams compared Chad to Voldemort. #potterheadsarethebest," she tweeted on July 27, 2016.
Then, when Adams was named to be the new bartender on Bachelor in Paradise, she said that season of the reality spin off would be the "Best.Season.Ever."
Wells slid into her D.M.s and the rest is history.
Earlier in December, Hyland posed on the cover of Self and opened up about her health struggles and how her second kidney transplant overlapped with the beginning of her relationship with Adams. She explained to the magazine that she met Adams three days prior to the transplant. That brought the two of them even closer.
"It was a really intimate start to a relationship to have to go through those hurdles at the very, very, very beginning when you're just even getting to know a person," she said. "Also, falling in love with someone before you can really be intimate. I did not believe that that was a thing, but it is."
Hyland added, "He's seen me at my worst. I think that's why I feel the most beautiful in his eyes, because he still finds me beautiful after seeing all that."
Congratulations to the happy couple!
