There are big, expensive and heavily promoted shows like Game of Thrones and The Big Bang Theory, and then there's the little show that could, like Schitt's Creek and PEN15. The latter two became first time Emmy nominees on Tuesday, July 16, 2019.

PEN15, Hulu's spunky comedy co-created and starring Maya Erskine and Anna Konkle, was nominated for an Emmy for Outstanding Writing in a Comedy Series for the episode "Anna Ishii-Peters," written by Erskine and Konkle. They're just as surprised as you are.

"It hasn't sunk in. We're pretty shocked to be honest. We didn't think that was even a possibility, really," Erskine laughed. "I feel like we just sunk in there. It's pretty great. We're also in the writers room right now writing the second season, so trying to concentrate on telling more stories…"