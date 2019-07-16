The cast and crew of Pose is receiving some much deserved recognition.

Earlier this morning, The Good Place's D'Arcy Carden and The Masked Singer's Ken Jeong announced the nominees for the 2019 Emmys.

And while Game of Thrones received the most love with a record-breaking 32 nominations, another show is making history for all the right reasons.

Ryan Murphy and Steven Canal's FX series received six nominations, marking a big breakthrough for transgender representation on TV.

In addition to several technical categories, the show received a nomination for Outstanding Drama Series and Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series for cast member Billy Porter.

"All of the tea, all of the tears, and all of the moments Pray Tell touched our hearts," the show shared on its Twitter handle after the nominations. "Congrats to @theebillyporter. #PoseFX."