by Jess Cohen | Tue., 16 Jul. 2019 9:18 AM
The nominees for the 2019 Emmys have been announced!
In just two months, the 71st Primetime Emmy Awards are set to take place, honoring the hard work of actors in the television industry over the last year. On Tuesday morning, actors D'Arcy Carden and Ken Jeong took turns announcing this year's talented list of nominees.
This year, many actors are celebrating their first-ever Emmy nomination. Among the first time honorees are This Is Us star Mandy Moore as well as Game of Thrones actress Sophie Turner. Moore is up for Lead Actress in a Drama series and Turner is nominated in the Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series for her portrayal of Sansa Stark. Turner's co-star, Gwendoline Christie, also received her first nomination this morning in the same category!
This year is also the first time Billy Porter, Amy Adams, Alfie Allen and Joey King have been nominated for an Emmy!
As we wait to see who will take home this year's awards, let's find out who just scored their first-ever Emmy nomination!
Anne Marie Fox/HBO
The actress is nominated for her work in HBO's Sharp Objects.
HBO
The actor received his first nod for his work in Game of Thrones.
MediaPunch/REX/Shutterstock
The actor scored his first nomination for his work on This Is Us.
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
The actor has been nominated for his work in Barry.
HBO
The actress has been nominated in the Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series category for Game of Thrones.
Christopher Saunders/SHOWTIME
The actor has been nominated for his first Emmy for his work in Escape At Dannemora.
NBC
The actress landed her first Emmy nomination for Lead Actress in a Drama series for This Is Us.
HBO
The actress has been nominated for Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series for her portrayal of Sansa Stark in Game of Thrones.
Amazon
The actress has been nominated for The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel.
BBC America
The actress has been nominated for her work in Killing Eve.
FX
The actor has received a nod for his work in Pose.
Hulu
The actress has been nominated for her work in The Act.
The 71st Emmy Awards will air on FOX on Sunday, Sept. 22 at 8 p.m. ET.
